Tortoise add European tour dates

Tortoise have added six dates to their European tour.

They recently wrapped up the first run of shows in support of latest album The Catastrophist – and they’ll head back out on the road later this week across North America.

And they’ve added further shows in Europe, with extra performances scheduled this summer in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK.

To mark the announcement, Tortoise have released a live video for their track Ox Duke from The Catastrophist, which was issued earlier this year via Thrill Jockey.

The band previously released a stream for album track Shake Hands With Danger.

Apr 26: Boise Neurolux, ID

Apr 27: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Apr 28: Vancouver Imperial, BC

Apr 29: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Apr 30: Sonoma The Old Redwood Barn, CA

May 01: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

May 02: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

May 03: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

May 04: Phoenx The Crescent Ballroom, AZ

May 06: Austin The Mohawk, TX

May 08: Dallas Club Dada, TX

May 09: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

May 10: Chicago Metro, IL

May 11: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 12: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

May 13: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 15: Mayer Form Arcosanti, AZ

May 27: Torino Cap 10100 Club, Italy

May 28: Brescia Latteria Molloy, Italy

May 29: Munich Felerwerk, Germay

May 30: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

May 31: Paris TBA, France

Jun 01: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Jun 02: Besancon la Rodia, France

Jun 03: Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 05: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song Festival, France

Jun 06: Toulouse Metronum, France

Jun 07: Limoges CCM John Lennon, Franc

Jun 08: Metz Les Trinitaires, France

Jun 09: Tourcoing Le grand Mix, France

Jun 10: Porto Primavera Sound, Portugal

Jun 24: Calgary Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, AB

Jun 28: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Jun 29: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jul 02: Keflavik ATP, Iceland

Jul 04: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany

Jul 05: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jul 07: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jul 09: Lublin Different Sounds Art’N’Music Festival, Poland

Jul 12: Rotterdam Annabel, Netherlands