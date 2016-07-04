Mogwai and Teeth Of The Sea give exclusive tracks to cancer charity album

Mogwai and Teeth Of The Sea are among the acts who feature on a compilation CD to raise funds for testicular cancer charity CheckEmLads.
The 26-track record, called A Charity Album In Aid Of CheckEmLads, is the brainchild of testicular cancer survivor Stephen Clarke.
Stephen, 37 and from London, says: “I spent more than 150 nights in a hospital bed, I had seven courses of chemotherapy and lost almost half my body weight. I had to learn to walk again. I nearly lost my life. The CheckEmLads charity was with me every step of the way.
“Now, I want to give something back. Some of the bands and artists who helped me through the worst times feature on this exclusive compilation.”
All 26 tracks have been gifted exclusively for the album, which is available as a digital download only. It goes on sale on July 31 – a year to the day that Stephen was given the all-clear.
A Charity Album In Aid Of CheckEmLads can be pre-ordered now and will be available throughout the month of August for £5, after which the exclusive tracks will no longer be available anywhere.
Pre-orders come with immediate downloads of Cleft’s Frankenstein, recorded live at Bush Hall in 2015, and Alpha Male Tea Party’s You Eat Houmous, Of Course You Play Acoustic.
Other acts that feature on the album include Part Chimp, Rumour Cubes, The Wharves and Songhoy Blues.
A Charity Album In Aid Of CheckEmLads tracklist
- Cleft - Frankenstein (Live at Bush Hall 24/11/15)
- USA Nails - You Sing For Yourself (Lyon Radio Session 2015)
- Hey Colossus - Eat It (Live in Belgium)
- Part Chimp - Solid Gone (demo)
- Taman Shud - Hex Inverted (Live at The Lexington)
- Terminal Cheesecake - Herbal Waveride
- Henry Blacker - Roman Nails
- Sweet Williams - Half Stripped (T House 4-Track Demo)
- Future Of The Left - Tell The Truth About The Brace Position
- Silent Front - Suit For A Certain Occasion (remastered)
- Alpha Male Tea Party - You Eat Houmous, Of Course You Play Acoustic
- Songhoy Blues - Petit Metier (Live at KOKO 04/11/15)
- The Wharves - Sweet Merry Time
- Then Thickens - Hey Creator
- Cowtown - Not Sure
- Grey Hairs – Terry
- Poly-Math - Knight, Death & The Devil Pt II (Live at Old Mill Studios)
- Melting Hand - Pidgeon Dhansak
- The Oscillation - Lonely People (Radio Edit)
- Lay Llamas - Eye Chest People’s Dance Ritual (I Saw a Flash Out There)
- The Fierce And The Dead - Un Film
- Karhide – Anchoring
- Teeth Of The Sea (feat Rachel Davies from Esben & The Witch) - Love Theme For The Last Man
- In Violet – Burden
- Rumour Cubes - At Sea (acoustic)
- Mogwai - Mogwai Fear Satan (Live at Barrowlands, Glasgow, 20/06/15)