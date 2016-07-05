Scottish festival to pay tribute to work of Kate Bush

The music of Kate Bush is to be celebrated at a one-off show in Scotland later this year.

Running Up That Hill – A Celebration Of The Work Of Kate Bush has been curated by Emma Pollock – founding member of The Delgados. It’ll take place at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre on September 25.

The night will “pay tribute to Kate Bush, one of the most influential songwriters of our time” and features Pollock along with other artists including Roddy Hart, Twilight Sad’s James Graham, Admiral Fallow’s Sarah Hayes and Field Music’s Peter Brewis.

The concert forms part of the Aberdeen’s True North festival of music and song which runs from Septermber 22-25. For more, visit the event’s website.

Bush performed her Before The Dawn show 22 times at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in 2014 – her first major live commitment since 1979.