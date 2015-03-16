Tool work to speed up after 8-year legal fight ends

Tool guitarist Adam Jones says work on the band’s long-awaited fifth album will speed up after an eight-year legal fight ended.

The follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days has been held up as the band defended themselves against a lawsuit launched by a former friend in 2007 over alleged uncredited artwork. Tool’s insurance firm then sued them too.

But the case ended earlier this month following a ruling made by a judge with a portentous name.

Jones tells Yahoo Music: “You know what his name was? Randy Rhodes! I knew my appreciation of metal was someday going to be like a guardian angel. He was great. He came in and took over, and he’s the reason the whole thing is finally over.”

Further issues were caused when a member – who Jones won’t name – had to deal with a “really scary, do-or-die” illness. “When you’re trying to write music and you have that eating away at you, it’s distracting,” says the guitarist.

He reflects: “We would have had an album out a long time ago. We would have been taking more tours. But we’ve been discouraged and distracted.”

Now he reports one song has been completed an a further 10 are in progress. He adds: “Our greatest strength is jamming and coming up with stuff. We’re doing that really well now and I’m excited. Some of it’s really heavy, some of it’s complex and some is more atmospheric – but it’s definitely Tool.”

Last month, Tool ran into Motorhead as the two bands work on new projects in the same recording facility in Los Angeles.