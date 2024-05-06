Watch man play Metallica's Pulling Teeth bass solo while squatting 225lbs. Definitely DO NOT try this at home

A musician from Alabama, USA, has posted a video of him squatting an impressive 225lbs while playing Cliff Burton's bass solo from the Metallica track (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth.

As if the athleticism of the squat wasn't enough, Alexander Mercieca did it while playing the late Burton's challenging solo.

Mercieca is the bass player for Huntsville-based band Buck'd Up. It probably helps that he's also a certified crossfit trainer.

Whatever the case, definitely do not try this at home. Watch the clip below.

(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth appeared on Metallica's 1983 debut album Kill 'Em All. In 2022, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett recalled Burton recording the track.

Hammett said: "I remember him recording his bass solo separately from anyone or anything. He was upstairs in this big empty room, standing there alone, just him and his bass amp.

"I watched him play while they were getting his sound right downstairs in the control room. After 15 or 20 minutes, he got the sound right and then he looked at me and said: ‘Get away from me, man – I’m about to do this.’

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And then he took a hit off a joint, bent over and drank a beer, and I hightailed it out of there."

Burton was Metallica’s bassist from March 1983 until his death at the age of 24 in a tour bus crash on September 27, 1986.

In 2018, Alameda County in California – where he grew up – declared February 10 as 'Cliff Burton Day' following a fan petition. Cliff Burton Day celebrates the life of the late Metallica bassist on what would have been his birthday each year.