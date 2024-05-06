Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has no fears over the future of heavy metal

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine doesn't have any concerns about the future of heavy metal – so long as bands keep making great music.

Like most genres, the wider metal genre has had periods of fluctuating popularity – and not too long ago Kiss star Gene Simmons even went so far as to say rock is dead.

But despite what he saw as a rough patch in the 1990s, thrash metal icon Mustaine is more upbeat about where metal is headed.

Asked for his thoughts on the future of heavy metal, Mustaine tells Diario El Salvador: "I think as long as people make good records, there's nothing to worry about.

"It went through a period in the 90s when a lot of musicians tried to jump into the metal community and say they were metal players and they weren't really. They were just kind of normal players, and you could tell, and it really hurt our community.

"But these things correct themselves all the time and I'm glad to see the community's looking strong right now."

Megadeth are one of the old guard still touring and making new music, having released their 16th album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! less than two years ago to a warm reception.

They recently announced a 33-date US tour set to take place later this year.

Fellow thrash heroes Metallica are also firmly in the spotlight, touring the worlsd in support of their latest record, 2023's 72 Seasons.

