Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has no fears over the future of heavy metal

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine doesn't have any concerns about the future of heavy metal – so long as bands keep making great music.
Like most genres, the wider metal genre has had periods of fluctuating popularity – and not too long ago Kiss star Gene Simmons even went so far as to say rock is dead.
But despite what he saw as a rough patch in the 1990s, thrash metal icon Mustaine is more upbeat about where metal is headed.
Asked for his thoughts on the future of heavy metal, Mustaine tells Diario El Salvador: "I think as long as people make good records, there's nothing to worry about.
"It went through a period in the 90s when a lot of musicians tried to jump into the metal community and say they were metal players and they weren't really. They were just kind of normal players, and you could tell, and it really hurt our community.
"But these things correct themselves all the time and I'm glad to see the community's looking strong right now."
Megadeth are one of the old guard still touring and making new music, having released their 16th album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! less than two years ago to a warm reception.
They recently announced a 33-date US tour set to take place later this year.
Fellow thrash heroes Metallica are also firmly in the spotlight, touring the worlsd in support of their latest record, 2023's 72 Seasons.
Megadeth Destroy All Enemies US tour dates 2024
Aug 2: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Aug 3: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Aug 5: Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6: Denver, CO Ball Arena
Aug 8: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9: Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 10: Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12: Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13: Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16: Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17: Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena
Aug 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21: Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23: Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater
Aug 24: West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5: Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena
Sept 6: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9: Reading, PA Santander Arena
Sept 10: Albany, NY MVP Arena
Sept 11: Boston, MA Leader Bank
Sept 13: Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15: Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!
Sept 17: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18: Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Sept 20: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21: Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24: Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sept 26: St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27: Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept 28: Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium