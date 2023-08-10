Tonbridge Castle's Walled Garden Festival cancelled

Walled Garden Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place in the grounds of Tonbridge Castle in Kent in September, has cancelled, citing "difficult trading conditions and unforeseen circumstances".

The event, which featured differently themed days, included a prog day which was to be headlined by Jethro Tull and also featured Lifesigns and Mostly Autumn, while The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord, made the announcement on their website.

In a statement, the organisers said: "It is with immense sadness that the organisers of The Walled Garden Music Festival announce today that due to difficult trading conditions and unforeseen circumstances the festival will not take place this September at Tonbridge Castle. Since the announcement of the festival in September 2022, the economic climate has deteriorated on a monthly basis with significant rises in the cost of living also. Sadly we are not alone as a number of other small independent festivals have announced cancellations recently.



We will be contacting all ticket purchasers tomorrow with details concerning full refunds. Thank you for your understanding."

Other band's scheduled to appear at the festival included The Levellers, Miles Hunt, Feeder, The Feeling, Starsailor, Heaven 17 and Nik Kershaw.

