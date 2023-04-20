Tomorrow share brand new video for psychedelic classic My Whte Bicycle

By Jerry Ewing
published

Tomorrow's 1968 debut album has been reimagined by guitarist Steve Howe as Permanent Dream

Tomorrow
60s psych legends Tomorrow have released a brand new, typically psychedelic new video for their track My White Bicycle, which you can watch below.

Tomorrow featured future Yes guitarist Steve HoweExcerpt From A Teenage Opera vocalist Keith West and future Pretty Things and Pink Fairies drummer Jon 'Twink' Alder, along with bass player John 'Junior' Wood.

My White Bicycle was the band's debut single, recorded at Abbey Road Studios at the same time The Beatles were recording Sgt. Pepper - Howe and pals were in Studio 1 while Lennon, McCartney and co were in Studio 2. The track was later covered by Nazareth, who reached No. 14 in the UK singles chart in 1975, and later by Neil from The Young Ones TV show in the 1980s.

"It was certainly the song that caught so many people’s ear, almost being a hit single," says Howe.

"It was a big breakthrough for us," adds vocalist West. "I remember nervously turning up with it at a rehearsal but the band nailed it in an hour or so."

The song is taken from the band's debut album, which has now been reimagined and remastered by Steve Howe as Permanent Dream and features a new running order including some less well-known studio tracks and brand new artwork as well as brand new album notes from Howe and Twink.

Permanent Dream will be released will be released on vinyl, including a limited edition violet vinyl, and CD through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on April 28.

