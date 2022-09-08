Tim Bowness shares new video for guest-packed We Feel

Ian Anderson, Peter Hammill and Nick Beggs all feature on the up-tempo We Feel

Tim Bowness
Tim Bowness has shared a new video for popular album track We Feel, an uptempo protest song, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Bowness' recently released Butterfly Mind album.

The song features an array of guests including Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson, Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill and bassist Nick Beggs.

"We Feel is a song about protest, I’d like to think that it ‘Rocks like a bastard’ (as a post-it note on an LP in Manchester’s Piccadilly Records once said!)," Bowness says of the track.

"The highlights for me are Nick Beggs virtuoso Stick playing, the wonderful Ian Anderson flute solo (a man who is very much himself whatever the context), and the joint Peter Hammill/Brian Hulse guitar riffage.

"Atypical from its demo beginnings, this got better with each guest contribution. David K Jones’ atmospheric video very effectively taps into to the song's sense of desperation and paranoia."

Bowness has previously released videos for Glitter FadesAlways The StrangerOnly A Fool and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Get Butterfly Mind.

