Tiles release video for The Disappearing Floor

Tiles have released a video for their track The Disappearing Floor.

The song features on the US outfit’s latest album Pretending 2 Run, which was released last year.

The video was filmed in a historic industrial park in downtown Detroit and features a cameo by guitarist Mike Stern.

Tiles guitarist Chris Herin says: “What a remarkable experience! Mike was so easygoing and dedicated to delivering his best. It was very late and he had just flown in from Montana, but he was totally up for the session.

“We already had a great solo completed, but Mike said, ‘Do you mind if I do one more pass, just for fun?’ And he nailed what you hear – and see.

“It’s hard to believe he surpassed what we already had! It was such a thrill to experience that level of musicianship and artistry up close.”

It’s also been announced that Tiles have received two nominations at the 2017 Detroit Music Awards. The band are up for Outstanding National Small/Independent Label Recording and Outstanding Video/Limited Budget for the track Weightless.

Tiles have a handful of shows scheduled over the coming months, including a support slot with guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen later in May.

May 19: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI (with Yngwie Malmsteen)

Jun 23: Westland Token Lounge, MI (with Fates Warning, Infinite Spectrum)

Jul 07: Ferndale Magic Bag, MI (with King’s X)

Jul 14: Bowling Green Howard’s Club H, OH (with Fire Garden, Monstrosadus)

Jul 15: Buffalo Evening Star, NY (with Fire Garden, Turning Virtue)

