Cruise To The Edge 2018 add more artists

More artists have been added to next year’s Cruise To The Edge.

Yes, Knifeworld, Marillion, Saga, Anathema, Gong, Haken, Martin Barre, Glass Hammer, Lifesigns, Moon Safari, Thank You Scientist and Late Night Live had all previously been confirmed for the cruise which will sail from Tampa to Belize and Costa Maya from February 3-8 next year.

Now Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Stick Men, Sound Of Contact, IO Earth, Bad Dreams and Baraka have been added.

Tickets for the event hosted by Yes will go on sale from tomorrow (May 3) from the festival’s official website.

In addition to the live sets, there will also be Q&A sessions, special theme nights and photo opportunities.

Cruise To The Edge Late Night Live returns, where fans can showcase their own musical talent in four different performance scenarios.

The Late Night Live Pro Jam gives those in attendance the chance to play with a with a headline act, Artist’s Choice sees artists and fans perform together, The Main Event will feature fans backed by Late Night Live musicians, while Overtime Jam lets fans choose a track to be performed during a late-night jam.

For further information, visit the Cruise To The Edge 2018 website.

Yes And Journey Join Hall Of Fame Inductees