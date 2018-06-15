Tickets for Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin UK tour now on sale

Tickets for Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin's co-headline UK tour are now on sale.

The two bands will hit the UK in October and November alongside Fireball Ministry and Black Moth.

"We are beyond excited to have the stars align in such a way that, with a new record out, we get to play UK dates with Orange Goblin, Fireball Ministry and Black Moth," say Corrosion Of Conformity. "This one is going to be memorable!"

"We wanted to do something really special for our fans in the UK to celebrate the release of The Wolf Bites Back," says Ben Ward from Orange Goblin "We feel that this tour with the legendary Corrosion Of Conformity, the awesome Fireball Ministry and our very good friends in Black Moth, is going to go down in history and we are proud to be a part of it. This tour will be the heaviest, dirtiest and loudest tour of 2018 and we can‘t wait to hit the road!"

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin UK tour 2018

26 Oct: Southampton, Engine Rooms – BUY TICKETS

27 Oct: Birmingham, The Institute – BUY TICKETS

28 Oct: Nottingham, Rock City – BUY TICKETS

30 Oct: Manchester, The Ritz – BUY TICKETS

01 Nov: Glasgow, O2 ABC – BUY TICKETS

02 Nov: Sheffield, The Plug – BUY TICKETS

03 Nov: Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall – BUY TICKETS

04 Nov: London, The Forum – BUY TICKETS