Tickets for Black Stone Cherry UK arena tour now on sale

Tickets for Black Stone Cherry's UK arena tour are now on sale.

The Kentucky band kick off the tour at Cardiff’s Motorpoint arena before winding it up at the SSE Arena Wembley in London. Support on all dates comes from The Cadillac Three and Monster Truck.

"As many people know, the UK holds a special place in the hearts of BSC,” say the band. “The culture, the history, the music, and most importantly the fans! We absolutely cannot wait to come back to what we consider our second home this winter to play some music for y’all! Needless to say it’s gonna be a southern fried, rock n' roll revival!”

Black Stone Cherry were special guests to Guns N’ Roses at this year’s Download festival . Their latest album, Family Tree , reached No.7 in the UK charts when it was released in April.

Dec 6: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – BUY TICKETS

Dec 7: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle – BUY TICKETS

Dec 9: SECC, Glasgow – BUY TICKETS

Dec 10: Manchester Arena, Manchester – BUY TICKETS

Dec 11: Birmingham Arena, Birmingham – BUY TICKETS

Dec 12: First Direct Arena, Leeds – BUY TICKETS

Dec 14: SSE Arena, Wembley, London – BUY TICKETS