Stoner metal beloveds Orange Goblin announce final tour with support from Grand Magus and Urne

Stoner metal leaders Orange Goblin have confirmed their final tour dates before breaking up.

The London four-piece will play a tour of the UK and Ireland in December, supported by Swedish trad-metal standard-bearers Grand Magus and British groove metal hopefuls Urne. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25.

Singer Ben Ward comments: “We are delighted to finally announce that Orange Goblin will do one last tour of the UK and Ireland in December 2025 before we call it a day!

“It’s going to be bittersweet performing at these last seven shows – seven of the biggest shows we will have ever played! Although there will be sadness at this being the end, we are very happy to be able to bring along two amazing bands that we took out on their first-ever tours, old and new.”

Orange Goblin announced their impending split in January. The band wrote in a social media statement that “now is the right time for us to focus our attention on our families and other interests outside the band”, although they didn’t rule out reuniting in the future.

Orange Goblin formed in 1995 and have released 10 studio albums, the latest being last year’s Science, Not Fiction. As Ward told Classic Rock, it was the band’s first record since he quit drinking.

“There’s no downside to looking after yourself, is there?” he rhetorically asked. “I’m 50 this year and I feel fitter and stronger than ever before, which is great. I fit into the trousers I haven’t worn since my teens!”

Ahead of their final tour, Orange Goblin have several festival shows set for the summer. Their last US performance will take place at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore on May 24, with European dates following, including a slot at Derbyshire weekender Bloodstock Open Air. See all their live plans via their website.