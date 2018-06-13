In Pictures: Download Festival 2018

Download festival (aka Heavy Metal Christmas) is over for another year. Over three days we saw the great and the good from the world of rock 'n' roll tear through a sun-drenched Donington Park, leaving tens of thousands of us with ringing in our ears and a hangover to last a lifetime.

If you weren't there, or if you were and your memories are too blurred by partying, we've put together this day-by-day gallery from the weekend. There's Avenged Sevenfold, Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Parkway Drive, Body Count, Bullet For My Valentine and loads more!

Day One

Avenged Sevenfold, Jonathan Davis, Bullet For My Valentine, Andrew WK and more!

Image 1 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Boston Manor Image 2 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Avatar Image 3 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Marmozets Image 4 of 11 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Andrew WK Image 5 of 11 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Jonathan Davis Image 6 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) The Bronx Image 7 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Volbeat Image 8 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) You Me At Six Image 9 of 11 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Bullet For My Valentine Image 10 of 11 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Avenged Sevenfold Image 11 of 11 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Avenged Sevenfold

Day Two

Parkway Drive, Corrosion Of Conformity, Black Stone Cherry, L7 and more!

Image 1 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Von Hertzen Brothers Image 2 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) The Struts Image 3 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Corrosion Of Conformity Image 4 of 9 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) L7 Image 5 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) The Temperance Movement Image 6 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Thunder Image 7 of 9 Photo by Will Ireland (Image: © Will Ireland) Black Stone Cherry Image 8 of 9 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Plini Image 9 of 9 Photo by Kevin Nixon (Image: © Kevin Nixon) Parkway Drive

Day Three

Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Body Count, The Hives and more!