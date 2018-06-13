In Pictures: Download Festival 2018

Download festival (aka Heavy Metal Christmas) is over for another year. Over three days we saw the great and the good from the world of rock 'n' roll tear through a sun-drenched Donington Park, leaving tens of thousands of us with ringing in our ears and a hangover to last a lifetime.
If you weren't there, or if you were and your memories are too blurred by partying, we've put together this day-by-day gallery from the weekend. There's Avenged Sevenfold, Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Parkway Drive, Body Count, Bullet For My Valentine and loads more!
Day One
Avenged Sevenfold, Jonathan Davis, Bullet For My Valentine, Andrew WK and more!
Image 1 of 11
Boston Manor
Image 2 of 11
Avatar
Image 3 of 11
Marmozets
Image 4 of 11
Andrew WK
Image 5 of 11
Jonathan Davis
Image 6 of 11
The Bronx
Image 7 of 11
Volbeat
Image 8 of 11
You Me At Six
Image 9 of 11
Bullet For My Valentine
Image 10 of 11
Avenged Sevenfold
Image 11 of 11
Avenged Sevenfold
Day Two
Parkway Drive, Corrosion Of Conformity, Black Stone Cherry, L7 and more!
Image 1 of 9
Von Hertzen Brothers
Image 2 of 9
The Struts
Image 3 of 9
Corrosion Of Conformity
Image 4 of 9
L7
Image 5 of 9
The Temperance Movement
Image 6 of 9
Thunder
Image 7 of 9
Black Stone Cherry
Image 8 of 9
Plini
Image 9 of 9
Parkway Drive
Day Three
Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Body Count, The Hives and more!