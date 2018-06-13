Trending

In Pictures: Download Festival 2018

By Features  

Relive this year's Download festival through the power of photography

Parkway Drive at Download festival
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Download festival (aka Heavy Metal Christmas) is over for another year. Over three days we saw the great and the good from the world of rock 'n' roll tear through a sun-drenched Donington Park, leaving tens of thousands of us with ringing in our ears and a hangover to last a lifetime.

If you weren't there, or if you were and your memories are too blurred by partying, we've put together this day-by-day gallery from the weekend. There's Avenged Sevenfold, Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Parkway Drive, Body Count, Bullet For My Valentine and loads more!

Day One

Avenged Sevenfold, Jonathan Davis, Bullet For My Valentine, Andrew WK and more!

Image 1 of 11

Boston Manor at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Boston Manor

Image 2 of 11

You Me At Six at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Avatar

Image 3 of 11

Marmozets at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Marmozets

Image 4 of 11

Andrew WK at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Andrew WK

Image 5 of 11

Jonathan Davis at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Jonathan Davis

Image 6 of 11

The Bronx at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

The Bronx

Image 7 of 11

Volbeat at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Volbeat

Image 8 of 11

You Me At Six at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

You Me At Six

Image 9 of 11

Bullet For My Valentine at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Bullet For My Valentine

Image 10 of 11

Avenged Sevenfold at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Avenged Sevenfold

Image 11 of 11

Avenged Sevenfold at Download

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Avenged Sevenfold

Day Two

Parkway Drive, Corrosion Of Conformity, Black Stone Cherry, L7 and more!

Image 1 of 9

Von Hertzen Brothers at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Von Hertzen Brothers

Image 2 of 9

The Struts at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

The Struts

Image 3 of 9

Corrosion Of Conformity at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Corrosion Of Conformity

Image 4 of 9

L7 at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

L7

Image 5 of 9

The Temperance Movement at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

The Temperance Movement

Image 6 of 9

Thunder at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Thunder

Image 7 of 9

Black Stone Cherry at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Black Stone Cherry

Image 8 of 9

Plini at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Plini

Image 9 of 9

Parkway Drive at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Parkway Drive

Day Three

Marilyn Manson, Shinedown, Body Count, The Hives and more!

Image 1 of 11

Greta Van Fleet at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Greta Van Fleet

Image 2 of 11

Koyo at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Koyo

Image 3 of 11

Black Veil Brides at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Black Veil Brides

Image 4 of 11

Body Count at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Body Count

Image 5 of 11

Meshuggah at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Meshuggah

Image 6 of 11

Shinedown at Download

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Shinedown

Image 7 of 11

Myrkur at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Myrkur

Image 8 of 11

Marilyn Manson at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Marilyn Manson

Image 9 of 11

Baroness at Download festival

Photo by Will Ireland
(Image: © Will Ireland)

Baroness

Image 10 of 11

Meshuggah at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

The Hives

Image 11 of 11

Rise Against at Download festival

Photo by Kevin Nixon
(Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Rise Against