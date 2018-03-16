Thunder premiere live video for Higher Ground

Thunder have released a live video for their track Higher Ground.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 1989 debut album Backstreet Symphony, with the clip lifted from Thunder’s upcoming live package Stage which was recorded at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena in March last year.

It’s set to arrive on March 23 via earMUSIC on 2CD/Blu-ray, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray and a limited edition box set.

Speaking about the release, frontman Danny Bowes said: “We’ve released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We’re extremely pleased with it.”

Stage is now available for pre-order. Find the packaging and tracklist below.

Main picture: Jason Joyce

Thunder Stage tracklist

CD1

No One Gets Out Alive The Enemy Inside River Of Pain Resurrection Day Right From The Start Backstreet Symphony Higher Ground In Another Life

CD2

The Thing I Want Don’t Wait For Me Rip It Up Love Walked In I Love You More Than Rock ’n’ Roll Wonder Days She Likes The Cocaine Dirty Love

DVD/Blu-ray bonus content

The Bus Interviews Ripping Up The Wonder Themes Recording The Album Call The Cops! Thunderous Momentum The Show Evolution & Future

