Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says he wants to surprise fans on their upcoming The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The run of UK and European shows will take place throughout May, June, July and August, with the tour named after the band’s mobile game and comic book of the same name.

But while the live shows tie in with those products, Dickinson tells Kerrang: “I haven’t paid too much attention to the game element, to be honest. I’m focused on what’s gonna constitute an amazing setlist, and what’s gonna constitute an amazing stage show.

“I’m looking at the show as something that should certainly exceed what we did on the Book Of Souls tour, and I’m approaching things a slightly different way.

“I’m approaching some of the songs a slightly different way. I’m conscious that over the years we’ve fallen into a little groove with some songs, so I want to try to shake that groove up a little bit.”

Dickinson adds: “I want it to be really slick, but awesome. I want people to go, ‘Wow! Fucking hell, you’ve gotta see this show!’ I want people to be surprised as well.

“I want them to go home going, ‘Fucking hell, I can’t believe they played that song!’ That’s the reaction I want.

“On the Book Of Souls tour, there was quite a lot of chatting with the audience. I’m not planning that on this tour because we’ve got so much to do and there’s so much going on. The show and the music is gonna carry the whole bloody thing.”

He adds: “We’re playing one or two things that people are gonna be really surprised by. There’ll be social media madness after the first show.”

Dickinson’s film Scream For Me Sarajevo, which documents his solo show in the middle of the siege of the city in 1994, is to be shown in cinemas across the UK from next month. Details of a home release will be revealed in due course.

Find a full list of Maiden’s 2018 Legacy Of The Beast tour dates below.

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK

