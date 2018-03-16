Myles Kennedy announced for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Organisers of the Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced that Myles Kennedy will play a solo set on the Country Stage at this year’s event.

The festival of rock, prog, blues and country will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1, with the Slash and Alter Bridge frontman playing in support of his new album Year Of The Tiger, which was released earlier this month.

In addition, it’s also been announced that Skinny Molly, Thomas Wynn And The Believers, Second Relation and No Hot Ashes will also play at the 2018 event.

They join previously announced artists including Mott The Hoople, Fish, Von Hertzen Brothers, The Cult, The Cadillac Three, Steel Panther, Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes.

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.

View the latest lineup poster below.

