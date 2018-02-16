Watch Thunder perform Backstreet Symphony live

Thunder have released a video showcasing their classic 1990 track Backstreet Symphony.

The footage has been lifted from the UK outfit’s upcoming live album Stage which was recorded at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 24 last year.

It’ll arrive on March 23 via earMUSIC on 2CD/Blu-ray, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray and a limited edition box set.

Frontman Danny Bowes says: “The Rip It Up album was so well received, it was no surprise the tour was brilliant too. We decided to include a Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show on the tour, purely because it was so good when we played there with Journey and Whitesnake in 2013.

“Capturing it as well turned out to be one of our better decisions, because the resulting film and album are a shining example of an organic ‘coming together’ of fans and a band.

“We’ve released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We’re extremely pleased with it.”

Stage is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Thunder bassist Chris Childs and drummer Harry James will be at the London bass show at London’s Olympia which runs on March 3 and 4.

The annual event will be held in association with Bass Guitar Magazine, MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Acoustic.

Readers of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and TeamRock can get a 20% discount by entering ROCK20 when purchasing tickets online through the official website.

Thunder Stage tracklist

CD1

No One Gets Out Alive The Enemy Inside River Of Pain Resurrection Day Right From The Start Backstreet Symphony Higher Ground In Another Life

CD2

The Thing I Want Don’t Wait For Me Rip It Up Love Walked In I Love You More Than Rock ’n’ Roll Wonder Days She Likes The Cocaine Dirty Love

DVD/Blu-ray bonus content

The Bus Interviews Ripping Up The Wonder Themes Recording The Album Call The Cops! Thunderous Momentum The Show Evolution & Future

