Threshold release Watchtower video

Threshold have issued a video for their track Watchtower On The Moon exclusively via TeamRock.
It’s taken from their live album European Journey, out on November 13 via Nuclear Blast and available to pre-order. The promo was filmed across multiple dates on their tour to support 2014’s For The Journey.
Keyboardist Richard West says: “It was stitched together from fan footage of various shows across Europe.
“Watchtower On The Moon is one of our favourites from the last studio album – it’s full of energy and great to play live.
“I think European Journey does a wonderful job of capturing the power and atmosphere of a Threshold show. It just makes me want to get out there and do it again.”
They’ll head out on another European tour in January, including a UK show at London’s O2 Islington Academy. Tickets are on sale now.
European Journey tracklist
CD1
- Slipstream
- The Hours
- Liberty Complacency Dependency
- Ground Control
- Unforgiven
- Long Way Home
- Part Of The Chaos
- Coda
CD2
- Watchtower On The Moon
- Pilot In The Sky Of Dreams
- Lost In Your Memory
- Mission Profile
- The Box
- Turned To Dust
- Ashes