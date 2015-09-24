Threshold release Watchtower video

Threshold have issued a video for their track Watchtower On The Moon exclusively via TeamRock.

It’s taken from their live album European Journey, out on November 13 via Nuclear Blast and available to pre-order. The promo was filmed across multiple dates on their tour to support 2014’s For The Journey.

Keyboardist Richard West says: “It was stitched together from fan footage of various shows across Europe.

“Watchtower On The Moon is one of our favourites from the last studio album – it’s full of energy and great to play live.

“I think European Journey does a wonderful job of capturing the power and atmosphere of a Threshold show. It just makes me want to get out there and do it again.”

They’ll head out on another European tour in January, including a UK show at London’s O2 Islington Academy. Tickets are on sale now.

European Journey tracklist

CD1

Slipstream The Hours Liberty Complacency Dependency Ground Control Unforgiven Long Way Home Part Of The Chaos Coda

CD2