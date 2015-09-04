Threshold detail European tour

Threshold have confirmed a European tour in January, ending with a show in London.

And they’ll precede it with the launch of a double live album, recorded on the road last year.

Entitled The Journey Continues, the 2016 run will see Damian Wilson and co delivering 2014 studio album For The Journey in full, alongside a selection of classics.

Keyboardist Richard West says: “In June we performed the whole of For The Journey for the first time. It was such a good show we thought we’d do it again!”

The 15-track live album, European Journey, is released on November 13. It’s available for pre-order now, complete with signed insert.

Tour tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (September 5). Support comes from specials guests Spheric Universe Experience and Damnation Angels.

Jan 13: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands

Jan 14: Koln Underground, Germany

Jan 15: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Jan 16: Berlin K17, Germany

Jan 17: Markneukirchan Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany

Jan 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jan 20: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Jan 21: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jan 22: Essen Turock, Germany

Jan 23: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Jan 24: London O2 Islington Academy, UK