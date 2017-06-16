Threshold Ask For Fans To Appear In New Video

UK prog metallers Threshold have called out for fans to take part in the shooting of their new promo video.

The band will be shooting a video for the song Small Dark Lines from their forthcoming new concept album Legends Of The Shires. The shoot will be undertaken by directors Sitcom Studios at their own studio in Bolton and will take place on Friday July 28. Interested fans should note things might get messy!

“The film directors have developed a powerful narrative,” the band told Prog. “It involves people from varying backgrounds marking their bodies with paint before water cascades over them to wash away the lines as if wiping the slate clean - so if you want to take part we should warn you that you’ll be asked to expose most of your skin. However, we’ve been assured that it’s all being done in the best possible taste. The aesthetics of the video will be heavily stylised and moody, with a large amount of slow motion and cinematic tone.”

Threshold recently announced they were parting ways with singer Damian Wilson, a move the singer stated was not a mutual decision, replacing him with former singer Glynn Morgan. Guitarist Peter Morton also left the band earlier this year. Prog understands the band have since re-recorded Wilson’s original vocal parts for Legends Of The Shires with Morgan.

To apply for the video please ensure you’re available in the day on July 28th and able to travel to Sitcom Soldiers’ studios in Bolton. The band are looking for a range of people from all walks of life. Please send a photo, phone number, name, age, where you’ll be travelling from and any details of acting experience or reasons why you’re perfect for the role to casting@sitcomsoldiers.com