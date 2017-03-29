Damian Wilson talks “unexpected” Threshold departure

Former Threshold vocalist Damian Wilson has spoken to exclusively to Prog about his sudden and “unexpected” departure from the band.
Wilson’s former colleagues released a statement earlier this week saying they wanted to “start a new chapter without him” and had brought back frontman Glynn Morgan.
Wilson then issued his own statement saying the move had not been a “mutual decision.”
Now he’s spoken exclusively with Prog about the situation and shed some light on what’s been going on in the background recently.
Wilson says: “This was really unexpected. The only contact I’ve had with Threshold these last few months has been via email – despite my request for a meeting on hearing their intention to proceed without me.
“I don’t believe there has been a situation as such, but my wish to be involved as an equal in the band has caused some friction over the last decade.
“They don’t seem to think a change of vocalist is a problem. I think Threshold see the band as Richard West and Karl Groom – I saw it as a band.”
He adds that it would have “been better for everyone” if Threshold had made their decision prior to announcing a European tour – which they did just a week before parting ways with Wilson.
But Wilson adds: “Saying that, I’m excited to hear Glynn Morgan sing the album. He will sound great – Richard will make sure of that. He has a gravel I don’t have in my voice.”
Threshold are currently in the studio working on new album Legends Of The Shires which is scheduled for an autumn release via Nuclear Blast.
