This ultra-funky Metallica vs Stevie Wonder soundclash is an absolute delight

Ever wondered what Metallica’s Master Of Puppets would sound like if covered by Stevie Wonder? Of course you haven’t, because you’re not a twisted genius like DJ Cummerbund, a mash-up wizard who had brought us immeasurable levels of joy over the years with his imaginative and witty mash-ups.

We could bang on about why this particular soundclash, Wishmaster, works so well, but pressing ‘Play’ below will tell you everything you need to know.

Absolutely wonderful.

Previous sonic sorcery from the magnificent Cummerbund skilfully juxtaposes Rammstein vs Beyonce and Tool vs Justin Bieber, Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.

DJ Cummerbund, we salute you.