The Witching Tale introduce themselves with self-titled new video

Mediaeval Baebe Katherine Blake and Michael J. York of Coil and Utopia Strong have formed a new duo, The Witching Tale and have released a video for their song of the same name, which you can watch in full below.

The pair will release their debut album as The Witching Tale on November 5. The new album features appearances from Gong/Knifeworld's Kavus Torabi, Charlie Cawood as well as the ethereal soprano of Blake’s twelve year old daughter, Rosa Marsh.

Their ten-track, eponymous debut album is described as "a black celebration of the magical power of eroticism – and of its peril. It’s an intoxicating nightshade brew of musical and lyrical influences from 8th century Arabia to now that melds traditional instrumentation with analogue electronics and field recordings. The resulting sound evokes both folklore and the celestial, fusing earthbound and extraterrestrial. Hovering above it all, Blake conjures forth melodic familiars and holds them in thrall with her sweeping, spellbinding vocals."

The pair have derived inspiration from Arabic poets of the first millennia and 18th and 19th century literary giants Poe, Chatterton and Scott.

The Witching Tale will be available on LP, CD and digital download. You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Witching Tale.

(Image credit: Press)

The Witching Tale: The Witching Tale

1. The Beckoning

2. Roundelay

3. Dahna

4. The Queen Rides Alone

5. The City in the Sea

6. The Web Is Broken

7. Spirans Amore

8. Where the Sea Snakes Curl

9. The Falling Garden

10. The Witching Tale