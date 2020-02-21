The White Buffalo announces new album On The Widow's Walk

The White Buffalo, aka singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has announced details of his seventh studio album, On The Widow's Walk. The follow-up to 2017's Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights will be released on April 17.

The White Buffalo has also released the first single from the album, The Rapture. "It’s a twisted, primitive tale of an unrelenting thirst for blood,” says Smith. “With The Rapture, I wanted to blur the lines between animal and man, to create a tension of moral restraint and unbridled evil."

On The Widow's Walk was produced by Shooter Jennings, who worked on last year's Duff McKagan solo album Tenderness and on Marilyn Manson's forthcoming album.

“I was floored by Jake’s voice and his lyricism,” says Jennings. “It was intimidating. But we had a really good time igniting our inspirations together. Jake is one of the best out there.

"I’m honoured that I got the chance to make this record come to life with him and his band. They let me into the fold and we made some fine music together. Long live the Jelly Crew!”

The White Buffalo will be embarking on a UK tour to mark the album's release, starting at Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 19 and climaxing at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on April 25. The UK leg is followed by four shows in mainland Europe.

Tickets are on sale now. Full dates below.

The White Buffalo 2020 Tour

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 21: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 23: London O2 Forum, UK

Apr 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 27: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 30: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

May 02: Groningen Rhythm & Blues Night, Netherlands

Jul 18: Whitefish Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, MT