The Virginmarys issue Motherless Land video

The Virginmarys have released a video for their track Motherless Land.

It’s the latest song the band have showcased from their Divides album, which launched earlier this month via Spinefarm Records. They previously issued For You My Love and Into Dust.

Singer and guitarist Ally Dickaty tells The Wall Street Journal: “There’s a lot of singing for the beaten-down and the people who don’t have a voice. This particular song is about a couple that is escaping from the society that they’re living in because they’ve just had enough of it.”

The band have a number of UK tour dates lined up for next month, including an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival at London’s O2 on June 18.

Jun 05: London Camden Rocks Festival

Jun 13: Glasgow Stereo

Jun 14: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jun 15: Leeds Key Club

Jun 17: Manchester Academy 2

Jun 18: London Stone Free Festival

Jun 19: Bristol Thekla

