The Virginmarys launch two Into Dust videos

The Virginmarys have released two videos for Into Dust. The track is from the band’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled second album, the follow-up to 2013’s King of Conflict.

The video is available in two versions. One was shot in black & white on an iPhone, the second in colour on a professional camera, and fans are being asked to choose which should be used as the official lyric video. You can watch the videos below, then visit Classic Rock’s Facebook page to vote.

“Into Dust is the first track released from our new album,” says singer Ally Dickaty. ”It’s a perfect bridge from King Of Conflict to the new material and a great indication of the kind of energy and intensity to expect. Lyrically about disillusionment, anger and boredom, it’s a full on and honest Virginmarys song.”

The Virginmarys will be supporting Shinedown on their forthcoming US tour. New album details will be announced in due course.

Virginmarys US tour dates (supporting Shinedown)

Mar 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 02: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 04: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 05: Santa Rosa Wells Fargo Center for the Arts, CA

Mar 06: Redding Civic Auditorium, CA

Mar 08: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Mar 09: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA

Mar 12: Mescalero Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino, NM

Mar 13: Colorado Springs City Auditorium, CO

Mar 14: Casper Events Center, WY

Mar 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 18: Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino, SD