The Virginmarys release For You My Love

Hear the latest Virginmarys track For You My Love, taken from 2nd album Divides

The Virginmarys have streamed their track For You My Love, taken from upcoming second album Divides.

The follow-up to 2013 debut full-lengther King Of Conflict will be released on May 6.

Frontman Ally Dickaty tells Guitar World: “I wanted a really big guitar sound for this track and worked with our producer, Gil Norton, using a Les Paul and Telecaster through a few different amps to get the right sound. I also used a lot of octaves to add depth to the chorus and solo.

“I’m really happy with how this track turned out – it’s a really good representation of the overall vibe of the album.”

The Virginmarys have previously released Into Dust and Motherless Land from Divides. They play three UK shows in the coming months.

The Virginmarys: Divides tracklist

  1. Push the Pedal
  2. For You My Love
  3. Halo In Her Silhouette
  4. Free to Do Whatever They Say
  5. I Wanna Take You Home
  6. Walk in My Shoes
  7. Kill the Messenger
  8. Into Dust
  9. Moths to a Flame
  10. Falling Down
  11. Motherless Land
  12. Living in My Peace

The Virginmarys UK tour dates

Apr 09: Derby 2Q Festival
Jun 04: London Camden Rocks
Jun 18: London Stone Free at O2