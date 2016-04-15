The Virginmarys release For You My Love

The Virginmarys have streamed their track For You My Love, taken from upcoming second album Divides.

The follow-up to 2013 debut full-lengther King Of Conflict will be released on May 6.

Frontman Ally Dickaty tells Guitar World: “I wanted a really big guitar sound for this track and worked with our producer, Gil Norton, using a Les Paul and Telecaster through a few different amps to get the right sound. I also used a lot of octaves to add depth to the chorus and solo.

“I’m really happy with how this track turned out – it’s a really good representation of the overall vibe of the album.”

The Virginmarys have previously released Into Dust and Motherless Land from Divides. They play three UK shows in the coming months.

The Virginmarys: Divides tracklist

Push the Pedal

For You My Love

Halo In Her Silhouette

Free to Do Whatever They Say

I Wanna Take You Home

Walk in My Shoes

Kill the Messenger

Into Dust

Moths to a Flame

Falling Down

Motherless Land

Living in My Peace

Apr 09: Derby 2Q Festival

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks

Jun 18: London Stone Free at O2