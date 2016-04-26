The Virginmarys announce UK tour

The Virginmarys have announced a UK headline tour.

The dates have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest studio album entitled Divides, which is set for release on May 6 via Spinefarm Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Ally Dickaty says: “This is an incredibly special tour for us. It’s going to be so great to get back in front of our home fans again – and really important to us to play some of the towns we’ve been wanting to come back to for so long. Our fans always do us proud, they are incredible.”

Among the dates is an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival, which runs from June 18-19 at London’s O2.

The Virginmarys previously released the tracks For You My Love, Into Dust and Motherless Land.

May 08: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 09: London Blackheart

Jun 05: London Camden Rocks Festival

Jun 13: Glasgow Stereo

Jun 14: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jun 15: Leeds Key Club

Jun 17: Manchester Academy 2

Jun 18: LondonStone Free Festival

Jun 19: Bristol Thekla

The Virginmarys Divides tracklist