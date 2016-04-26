The Virginmarys announce UK tour

The Virginmarys have announced a UK headline tour.
The dates have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest studio album entitled Divides, which is set for release on May 6 via Spinefarm Records.
Vocalist and guitarist Ally Dickaty says: “This is an incredibly special tour for us. It’s going to be so great to get back in front of our home fans again – and really important to us to play some of the towns we’ve been wanting to come back to for so long. Our fans always do us proud, they are incredible.”
Among the dates is an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival, which runs from June 18-19 at London’s O2.
The Virginmarys previously released the tracks For You My Love, Into Dust and Motherless Land.
The Virginmarys 2016 UK tour dates
May 08: Manchester Deaf Institute
May 09: London Blackheart
Jun 05: London Camden Rocks Festival
Jun 13: Glasgow Stereo
Jun 14: Newcastle O2 Academy
Jun 15: Leeds Key Club
Jun 17: Manchester Academy 2
Jun 18: LondonStone Free Festival
Jun 19: Bristol Thekla
The Virginmarys Divides tracklist
- Push The Pedal
- For You My Love
- Halo In Her Silhouette
- Free To Do Whatever They Say
- I Wanna Take You Home
- Walk in My Shoes
- Kill The Messenger
- Into Dust
- Moths To A Flame
- Falling Down
- Motherless Land
- Living In My Peace