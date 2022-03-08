The Utopia Strong return with video for Shepherdess

Cosmic prog trio The Utopia Strong will release second album International Treasure in June

The Utopia Strong
Cosmic prog trio The Utopia Strong have returned with a brand new video for Shepherdess, which you can watch below. It's taken from the duo's upcoming second album International Treasures, which will be released through Rocket Recordings on June 10.

The album sees the return of  Knifeworld/Gong man Kavus Torabi , former six-times World Snooker champion Steve Davis and Coil/Guapo member Michael J. York, who released their self-titled debut album in 2018.

“I see myself as a strong midfielder, or a centre back," explains Davis about his role n the new album. "Kavus and Mike are like the Lionel Messi or Ronaldo of the equation, and I’m setting situations up for them."

International Treasures was recorded during 2020 and sees the trio stretching out musically from their debut. Torabi’s purchased a guzheng (a Chinese plucked zither) for Shepherdess while York’s spectacular and evolving array of pipes and wind instruments contributed just as much as his editing talents.

The Utopia Strong will also be playing the following live shows:
Apr 9: Wycombe Arts Centre
Jun 17: London The Garage (supporting Magma)
Jun 18: London The Garage (supporting Magma)
Jun 19: Manchester Band on the Wall (supporting Magma)

International Treasure is being released on vinyl and CD. You can preorder on pink vinyl via the link below plus there will be yellow vinyl and black vinyl versions available from your local record shop.

