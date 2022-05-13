The Tangent release video for brand new song The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post

The Tangent have released a video for brand new song The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, the band's twelfth, Songs From the Hard Shoulder, which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 10.

"The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post is a darker, more sombre piece than many Tangent tracks," explains mainman Andy Tillison. "Its subject matter is the fear and loneliness experienced by homeless people in the night time in cities and towns across the world. It's a song which regrets the fact that we, as a species, seem able to be able to solve so many problems - yet we still have homeless people on the streets of many otherwise prosperous communities. And apparently there is very little we can do about this. In Britain, as a way of trying to solve the problem we've practically made being homeless illegal...

"Here then is the little story of a meeting a few years ago, when I met a lady, stuck in the breakdown lane of life. A lady with no food, no money, tied to a lamp post so she would not fall over in the night. And as she sat there, the rest of us went on with our lives in the fast lanes. And because she was homeless, there was no help coming. She was a broken down human, not a broken down car. We left her behind, on the hard shoulder. And all I gave her was a cigarette."

With The Tangent celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, the band lineup remains from the previous two albums as Andy Tillison (vocal/keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Luke Machin (guitar/vocals), Steve Roberts (drums) and Theo Travis (sax/flute).

Early editions and the vinyl edition of Songs From the Hard Shoulder will include the bonus track, a cover of UK's In The Dead Of Night.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

The Tangent: Songs From the Hard Shoulder

1. The Changes (17:06)

2. The GPS Vultures (17:01)

3. The Lady Tied To The Lamp Post (20:52)

4. Wasted Soul (4:40)

5. In The Dead Of Night (Bonus) (16:11)