Luke Machin announces Daniel Gildenlow as guest on upcoming solo album

Maschine guitarist Luke Machin has announced that Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow has joined the long list of prog luminaries who are guesting on the his upcoming solo album Soulshine, including Guthrie Govan, Jonan Reingold and Francis Dunnery.

"It’s my biggest honour to introduce to you all one of our Earth’s rare musical gems that will be contributing his voice to my debut solo album, Mr. Daniel Gildenlow," says Machin.

"I’ve been fortunate to get to hang out with Daniel a few times and every single time he’s got all the time in the world for you. You really couldn’t meet a friendlier, funnier, kinder, more positive dude. It Bites were the band that I grew up with until my teens but Pain Of Salvation were the band the took me through until my early 20’s and of course beyond to today.

"To have Daniel contributing his voice to my debut solo album is a dream come true. The song Daniel will be contributing to is the big ballad on the record called Parisienne Rooftops. The most surreal sentence I could say next is that, Daniel Gildenlöw, Guthrie Govan and Francis Dunnery will be all contributing their energy to the same song on Soulshine! How about that!?"

Work on Soulshine is ongoing and Machin is funding the album through pre-orders via his website. These come in three different pay levels. "Soulshine has a summer vibe to it so I hope to release it sometime in the middle of the year," he says.

Pre-order Soulshine.