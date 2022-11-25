The Tangent launch new triple live album with stream of A Spark In The Aether

UK prog rockers The Tangent have streamed a new live version of A Spark In The Aether, which you can listen to below.

Originally taken from the bands 2015 album A Spark In The Aether (The Music That Died Alone Volume Two), the new live version is taken from a triple live release Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017, which will be released through InsideOut Music on January 27.

"A triple live LP is the stuff of bucket lists, dreamed of doing one of these since I was a kid," enthuses Andy Tillison. "This is a real, proper, live album. It's candid, it's spontaneous, it has mistakes and things that are a bit too loud and things that are a bit too quiet. It's what happened on stage at three gigs at which "making a live album" never crossed our minds."

The new album features in its entirety is the 2004 ‘Pyramids And Stars’ concert in Germany featuring the Roine Stolt lineup of The Tangent playing its way through the majority of the debut The Music That Died Alone album along with (then) new material from their second album The World That We Drive Through.

Added to that, there are tracks from the COMM era line-up of the band at a concert in the UK - plus music recorded in the USA in 2017 by the band's current line-up. These originally appeared on the Southend On Sea and Hotel Cantaffordit fan releases respectively.

The album will be available as a 2CD digipak, a gatefold 3LP+2CD & LP-booklet, as well as digitally worldwide.

Pre-order Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

The Tangent: Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017

Side One

1. The World We Drive Though

Side Two

3. The Canterbury Sequence

4. The Winning Game

Side Three

5. In Darkest Dreams

Side Four

6. The Music That Died Alone

7. Lucky Man

Side Five

8. A Spark In The Aether

9. A Sale Of Two Souls

10. Perdu Dans Paris

Side Six

11. A Crisis In Mid Life

12. Doctor Livingstone (I Presume)