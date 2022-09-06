The Tangent, Knight Area and RPWL to headline Winter's End 2023

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Winters End Festival unveils truly international bill for 2023 event

The Tangent
(Image credit: Sally Collyer)

UK prog rockers The Tangent, Dutch outfit Knight Area and German prog quintet RPWL have been announced as headliners for next year's Winter's End Festival, highlighting a return to the international approach to line-ups that both Winter and Summer's End have become famous for.

The festival, which will run from March 30-April 2, 2023, will also feature appearances from Abel Ganz, Hayley Griffiths Band, US proggers Kinetic Element, Germany's Seven Steps To The Green Door, Ghost Of The Machine, Before We Fall, C-sides and The Mighty Ra.

Young UK prog band Azure will also perform, billed as 'sponsored by Prog Magazine', part of a new partnership between the magazine and organisers to help continue the festival's excellent work highlighting young UK talent. Azure won the Best Unsigned Band category in the 2021 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll.

"With the world recovering from covid, we are thrilled to put together one of the strongest lineups we’ve ever had at any of our events, with a mixture of strong overseas acts and some amazing British talent," says organiser Stephen Lambe. "We are very excited to reveal the headliners for each day, with the day splits for the rest of the lineup to be announced later in September."

Standard three-day tickets are available, as well as a four-day ticket, which covers the Thursday evening pre-event.

Get tickets.

