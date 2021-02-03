UK proggers Azure blow up a storm with new video for Mistress

Young Brighton-based prog rockers Azure have released a new video for their new single Mistress. The filming of the new video saw the band braving the elements in the great wide open. You can watch the video below.

"A few months back we thought we'd record a new single while we get the album ready, shoot a DIY video and put it out," the band say. "We only had one day we could get everyone together to shoot it, and it just so happened to be one of the windiest days of the year!"

Lyrically the single introduces The Mistress, a relentless, opportunistic and morally ambiguous goddess of the storm. Thematically, Mistress is about rediscovering a burning desire to live in the face of overbearing demands.

"We're super excited for Mistress to finally be out in the world, the band continue. "It's probably the most compact, dramatic three minutes of music we've recorded yet, so it'll be exciting to see how everyone reacts to it following our 20-minute release, Redtail!"

Thus far, Azure (Christopher Sampson - vocals & guitar, Galen Stapley - guitar, and Alex Miles - bass) have released the (Dreaming Of) Azure EP in 2015, the Wish For Spring album (2017) and the 20 minute stand alone concept piece Redtail in 2018.

Get Mistress.