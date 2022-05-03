Ghost Of The Machine release video teaser for debut album

Former This Winter Machine band members have surfaced in a brand new melodic prog band Ghost Of The Machine. The new sextet have also released a teaser video for their upcoming debut album Scissorgames, which you can watch below.

Ghost Of The Machine feature former This Winter Machine members Graham Garbett (guitar), Mark Hagan (piano and keyboards), Stuart McAuley (bass, Moog pedals and Mellotron), Andy Milner ( drums) and Scott Owens (guitar) along with new vocalist Charlie Bramald, previously with Nova Cascade and Harmony Of Spheres.

"Taking the best elements from their critically acclaimed previous endeavours and pushing forward in a heavy and adventurous direction, Ghost Of The Machine is ready to unleash the debut album Scissorgames and bring a thrilling live show to a stage near you," the band say. "We're thrilled to announce to the world that Scissorgames will release on June 3 It will be available in digital and CD formats at launch."

Scissorgames has been produced by Bob Cooper at The Chairworks and mastered by Grant Berry. You can see the new album artwork below.

The band will also perform live at The Local Authority, The Corporation Sheffield with IT on May 12, at O'Rileys, Hull on June 12 with Genius The Fool and at the Soundle Weekend, Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle on October 2.

Pre-order Scissorgames.

