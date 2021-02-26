The Hayley Griffiths Band to release live DVD and CD in April

The Hayley Griffiths Band will release a new live double DVD and a live CD, recorded at their appearance at Holland's Prog Frog Festival in October 2019. Hayley Griffiths Live (DVD) and Hayley Griffiths Live At T'Blok (CD) will be released on April 16.

"It feels like years since we’ve been on stage together (which is not far from accurate) and we are all desperately missing the buzz of live performance, as I’m sure fans are all missing attending gigs," Griffiths tells Prog. "So we, The Hayley Griffiths Band, have decided to bring our show direct to your living room.

"Back at the end of 2019 when we were blissfully unaware of just how lucky we were to be on tour, we had three of our shows unexpectedly filmed and we feel it’s long overdue that we now share these recordings with you all. I hope you will enjoy this trip down memory lane until we are all able to meet and sing together again!"

The DVD includes over three hours of live footage, including five songs exclusive to the band's live releases as well as an exclusive acoustic performance by the band, highlights the band's headline show at Crescendo Festival, band interviews and the band's hour and a half Prog Frog show. The CD Includes 12 tracks recorded at the Prog Frog Show.

The Hayley Griffiths Band includes former Karnataka band members, Jimmy Pallagrosi (drums) and Cagri Tozluoglu (keys) alongside Mathieu Spaeter on guitar (former Frank Carducci/Drifting Sun) and Jordan Brown on bass.

Pre-order here.