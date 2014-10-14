Knight Area go into Hyperdrive

Dutch progressive outfit Knight Area have released their fifth studio album Hyperdrive.

It’s the band’s first studio material since 2013 EP Between Two Steps and has been issued via The Laser’s Edge.

The project marks the band’s first with a new lineup that includes founding member and keyboardist Gerben Klazinga, vocalist and keyboardist Mark Smit, guitarist Mark Bogert, bassist Peter Vink and drummer Pieter van Hoorn.

Smit says: “The composing and recording of this album have been a great experience and an enormous challenge. The new influences in the band have allowed us to explore new areas. I hope everyone will enjoy listening to Hyperdrive as much as we had fun creating it.”

Hyperdrive was mixed by Joost van den Broek and features a guest appearance by guitarist Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon, Bodine, Vengeance, Stream of Passion, Star One).

Hyperdrive tracklist