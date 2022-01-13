Lifesigns replace Pendragon as headliners for Winter's End

UK prog rockers Lifesigns will replace Pendragon at this year's Winter's End Festival, following the announcement that the latter had cancelled all touring activity for 2022.

In a statement, organisers said: "We are thrilled to announce that Lifesigns have agreed to replace Pendragon at Winters End 2022. Pendragon announced this week that they have postponed touring until 2023, and Lifesigns will take their slot on Saturday April 9.

"We completely understand and support Pendragon’s difficult decision, and we’re hoping to work with them in 2023 if the dates align. We’re thrilled that Lifesigns have agreed to step in at short notice. We’re both huge fans of their work and they are a more than worthy replacement

"There will also be one or two more line up changes for the festival, which takes place from 7th to 10th April at the Drill Hall, Chepstow. These will be announced in a few days."

Tickets for Winter's End are still available from the festival website.

At the same time, the dates for this year's Summer's End Festival have now been confirmed for October 13 to 16 at the Drill Hall, Chepstow.

Sponsor tickets are available at £125 or standard weekend tickets priced at £110 are available from the festival website.