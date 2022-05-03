The Mighty Ra release video for Nothing Comes Too Easy

South Wales prog band The Mighty Ra, who feature members of Multi Story, Ezra and Cyan, have released a brand new video for Nothing Comes Too Easy which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming debut album All Secrets Known, which will be released through White Knight Records on June 1.

“Getting together with such great musicians inspired me to finish off some ideas I had in the musical vault and also to write new material," says former Ezra vocalist and guitarist Andy Edwards. "It was great to collaborate with like-minded writers and we think the resulting album sounds great; it’s what we would want to listen to and we hope others will agree.

"The songs are influenced by the records that we grew up listening to, Rush were a big part of our lives and you can hear that in some of the tracks, as were Genesis and Pink Floyd, but we’ve put our own spin on it to create some original tracks that won’t disappoint if you like this genre.

“Recording the album wasn’t without its challenges when you throw into the mix a global pandemic, a broken leg and a relocation of the studio, mostly incurred by our long-suffering engineer Nick Lloyd, not forgetting the hours lost chasing a buzzing fly around the studio during a vocal session. Having known and worked with Rob Reed for many years it was an easy decision to take him up on his offer to release All Secrets Known on White Knight Records, of which Rob is co-founder. There are some great acts on the label, and the terms they offer are favourable to the artist which is rare for a record label, so we are looking forward to working together for this release and others.”

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for the new album below. The Mighty Ra have previously released a video for Freedom.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

The Mighty Ra: All Secrets Known

1. All Secrets Known

2. Nothing Comes Too Easy

3. Freedom (i.Liberta ii. La Fuga)

4. Will We Ever Know

5. Seven Days

6. Rising Tide

7. Rain

8. Bigger Lie