The Stranger release video for new single Eleventh Hour

Brisbane-based prog metal quintet The Stranger have released a video for their new single Eleventh Hour. It's taken from their band's upcoming second album Kaleidoscope which will be released on April 9. You can watch the video for Eleventh Hour below.

The Stranger have recently signed with the Australian prog specialists Wild Thing Records (home to fellow Australian prog outfits AlithiA, Glass Ocean, Circles and to German prog metallers The Ocean). Kaleidoscope is described by The Stranger's new label as "an audible manifesto of the harboured anxiety and anticipation for the future. This album is an acknowledgment of change and of shifting paradigms, and frustration at those who would adapt too quickly or too slowly. Over nine unique tracks, The Stranger voice their fears and hopes over growing social isolation, climate change, and political rhetoric through an anthology of fantastic fiction and deeply personal odes to growth, change and perseverance."

The Stranger formed in in 2013, and have subsequently forged a respected name for themselves in the Australian Metal Scene with their eclectic mix of progressive metal, djent, folk, acoustic, and funk.

Pre-order Kaleidoscope.