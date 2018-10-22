AlithiA stream ten-minute epic The Sun

Australian prog rock sextet AlithiA have streamed their new ten-minute epic The Sun, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's forthcoming new album The Moon Has Fallen, which is released this Friday on Wild Thing Records.

"The Sun is the first song that announces our second album," singer John Rousvanis tells Prog. "A dreamy thunderous landscape that asks the mind to question what is the difference when in both realities and dualities of being asleep in dream state, and conscious in waking life, laced with esoteric, occult meaning and symbolism throughout the lyrics, it’s a personal song for the individual to interpret however they must and feel within it for themselves."

The Moon has Fallen is AlithiA’s first record written entirely collectively with the inspired addition of percussionist Jeffrey Raul Ortiz Castro interlacing the album’s sound with Latin rhythms, celestial synthesizers, and distinctive secondary vocals.

The band will tour Europe with Norwegian's Shining throughout November. The Moon Has Fallen can be pre-ordered here.