The Prodigy are making a music documentary to tell their “chaotic and troubled” story

A new documentary is currently in the works that will depict the life story of English electronic group The Prodigy. The film is dedicated to late vocalist Keith Flint, and will stand as the first major project by the group since his death back in 2019.

Directed by long-time collaborator Paul Dugdale, the full-length feature is to be produced by Pulse Films, and co-produced by The Prodigy's founding members Maxim and Liam Howlett.

The documentary has been described as “the raw, uncompromising and emotional story of a gang of young outlaws from Essex, who came together in the vortex of the late ’80s UK rave scene”.

Although subject to change, the film is currently titled The Prodigy, and is set to begin production in Spring of this year. No release date has been announced so far.

According to Dugdale, the film will be “as wild as the band”.

“Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

Maxim and Liam Howlett have offered the joint statement: “"We are making a band documentary film…so fukin what?? After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9…”

“It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band – The Prodigy. Or simply – a story of brothers on a mission to make noise...to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide...that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is – uncompromising, raw and honest...This one’s for Keef!"