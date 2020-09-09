The New Empire release video for Life After Life

The New Empire, featuring guitarist Fernando Perdomo, have released a video for their brand new single Life After Life. The track is taken from the trio's upcoming debut album Second Lifetime, which will be released through Cherry Red Records on October 9.

"Life After Life is a blistering prog instrumental written in the style of Peter Banks mid 70s output," enthuses Perdomo. "Our friend Dave Kerzner plays a searing synth solo in the end signifying a turbulent ascent to the afterlife. The video directed by Cyndi Trissel takes you on an out of body experience."

The trio, who also feature vocalist Marisol Koss and drummer Mark Murdoch a modern continuation of former Yes guitarist Peter Banks' band Empire, the band he formed in 1973 with wife Sidney Foxx following the demise of Flash. The band recorded three albums in the 70s, featuring contributions from Phil Collins, Brand X's John Giblin and Kate Bush drummer Preston Hayman. The albums eventually saw the light of day in the 90s.

Previously The New Empire released a video for Faraway Friend as a tribute to Banks, who died in 2013.

Pre-order Second Lifetime.