The Mars Volta release video for new 11-minute song after a decade away

The Mars Volta have released their first new material in 10 years. The new song, the 11-minute Blacklight Shine, is the first music from Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez under the Mars Volta banner since the Noctourniquet album in 2012.

The track is heavily influenced by Latin music, with Bixler-Zavala singing in Spanish over a percussion jam that conjures up the spirit of Santana's early work, as well as some of the more loose-limbed material on Noctourniquet and the preceding Octahderon.

The band, who haven't yet officially commented on the release, made waves at the weekend after a mysterious cube appeared in Grand Park in Los Angeles, providing an auditory experience one Reddit user was able to describe.

"Just experienced the Volta Cube," reported TheDartAlex (opens in new tab). "As others have said, it's a listening experience with lights. Pretty neat! Song is indeed Khruangbin and Santana-esque. Spanish lyrics, emphasis on conga/bongos over traditional drums. Kinda poppy too. More psychedelic than prog. Wish it was louder though, I really had to open my ears to analyse it. It's a bop though, can't wait for the release.

"For anyone going today, be aware it's a looong wait. Bring water, maybe even an umbrella for the sun and sunblock. I got there at like 11:45 and it was like a 2 hour wait, and the line wasn't that long when I got there. If you're going tomorrow or Tuesday try to get there early."

The Mars Volta reunion was first mooted in 2018, when Bixler-Zavala tweeted, "It's happening" to a fan asking if the band would ever release some new music. The following year, he tweeted that the band were “in the kitchen finding new ways to throw curve balls”, again in response to a fan asking about the reunion.

Last year the band's albums were reissued on coloured vinyl and as a career-spanning, 18-disc Mars Volta box set featuring the individual albums alongside early EP Tremulant and Landscape Tantrums, a set of unfinished original recordings from debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium.