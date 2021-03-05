The Mars Volta announce career-spanning 18-disc vinyl limited edition box set

The Mars Volta have announced a massive career-spanning vinyl box set for April. La Realidad De Los Sueños will feature 18 vinyl albums covering the band's entire career as well as early EP Tremulant and Landscape Tantrums, the unfinished original recordings of debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium.

La Realidad De Los Sueños will be released through Clouds Hill on April 23 and is limited to 5000 copies.

"La Realidad De Los Sueños is literally "the reality of dreams" for the numerous The Mars Volta fans all around the world," the band state. "It not only contains the band's whole studio discography but also some true treasures like Landscape Tantrums, unreleased material from the De-Loused In The Comatorium Sessions and a photo-book with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots. The 18 LP set is limited to 5.000 copies, pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and comes with a characteristic and The Mars Volta-esque designed box. Rack included and ready-made for a perfect presentation."

Included in the set are:

Tremulant

De-Loused In The Comatorium

Frances The Mute

Amputechture

The Bedlam In Goliath

Octahedron

Noctourniquet

Plus unreleased material from the De-Loused In The Comatorium Sessions: Landscape Tantrums

Plus the unreleased versions from the De-Loused In The Comatorium session: A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children, Eunuch Provocateur

And a photo book of exclusive behind-the-scenes photography and 2 Pins.

Pre-order La Realidad De Los Sueños.