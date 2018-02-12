The Mars Volta tease reunion

Cedric Bixler-Zavala has hinted that The Mars Volta will reunite.

They went on hiatus in 2012 after releasing their sixth album Noctourniquet, with vocalist Zavala confirming in 2013 that he was no longer part of the band after a spat with guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López.

But responding to a fan of Twitter who praised The Mars Volta’s material, Zavala responded: “Damn. I wish I had half the confidence your proclamation has! Thank you for the kind words. We will be back soon.”

Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López formed the band following At The Drive-In’s split, releasing their debut album De-Loused In The Comatorium in 2003.

Since The Mars Volta’s demise, Zavala and López have put their differences aside, with At The Drive-In reforming to launch their latest album in•ter a•li•a last year.

When Zavala stepped away from The Mars Volta, he said in a statement: “What am I suppose to do? Be some progressive housewife that’s cool with watching their partner go fuck other bands?

“The falling out had been four years in the making, so the final announcement on my part was really just to let the children know that mom and dad were splitting up.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

