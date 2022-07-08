The Hu launch new album Rumble Of Thunder with majestic Black Thunder video

Mongolian sensations The Hu have announced details of upcoming album Rumble Of Thunder, the follow-up to 2019's much-praised debut The Gereg. It'll be released via Better Noise Music on September, and is preceded by the first part of an epic two-part video for album highlight Black Thunder.

“Black Thunder is the crown jewel of our second album," says vocalist Gaya. "The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside.

"We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video."

The video was directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, and features majestic shots of the Mongolian landscape plus lots of warrior-like activity. There's even some snuff (the ground tobacco type, not the killing sort), which you won't find in too many promos.

The release of Black Thunder comes a month after the video for This Is Mongol, which was shot in Nevada's Mojave Desert, with the band members racing around on quad bikes before performing the song in front of a series of mysterious black monoliths.

The Hu's Black Thunder tour resumes in Oceania at the end of July before the band hook up with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods for a lengthy run of North American dates. They return to Europe in October. Full dates below.

Jul 29: Yuzawa Fuji Rock Festival 2022, Niigata, Japan

Aug 02: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 03: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 05: Brendale Eatons Hills Hotel, Australia

Aug 06: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia

Aug 07: Kensington Roundhouse, Australia

Aug 11: Auckland The Powerstation, New Zealand

Aug 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA*

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 22: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA#

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA*

Aug 26: Phoenix AK Chin Pavilion, AZ*

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM*

Aug 28: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX#

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Sep 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX*

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX*

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC*

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ*

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME*

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA*

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Oct 02: Chattanooga The Signal, TN#

Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH*

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*

Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI*

Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

* With Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods

# With Fire From The Gods

Oct 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 28: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Oct 29: Gothenburg Film Studio, Sweden

Oct 31: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Non 01: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Nov 03: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Nov 04: Gdansk B90, Poland

Nov 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 07: Krakow Studio, Poland

Nov 08: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary

Nov 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 11: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 15: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 17: Madrid La Paqui, Spain

Nov 18: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Nov 20: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Nov 21: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 22: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 25: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 27: Amsterdam Melkweg (Max), Netherlands

Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 30: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 05: Dublin 3Olympia, UK

Dec 06: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanizers), UK

Dec 09: London Roundhouse, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).