The Hu return with This Is Mongol single and spectacular desert video

Mongolian sensations The Hu have released a new single, This Is Mongol. The track is the first to be released from the band's upcoming, as yet untitled second album, the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed debut The Gereg.

The song, which features the now traditional chants of "Hu! Hu! Hu!", is accompanied by a video filmed by John Connor Hammond in the Mojave Desert in Nevada, with the band members racing around on quad bikes before performing the song in front of a series of mysterious black monoliths.

“The environment reminded us of the Gobi Desert in Mongolia," says Hu frontman Jaya. "We enjoyed shooting the video, it happened during our tour and it gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in."

“Creating this song meant so much to me," adds producer Dasha, "We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”

Like previous releases from The Hu, the lyrics of This Is Mongol celebrate the band's deep connections to Mongolian nature, culture and spirituality.

With hazy mountains of magnificence

May the fortune of the Mongol thrive and prosper

The Black Banner of our ancestors will awaken us

Blessed with destiny and bounty

May the Mongols live in blissfulness for eternity

Glory of our ancestors shields us

This is the Mongol

The Hu are currently on their Black Thunder Tour across the US, and will hook up with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods on tour in August for a long run of arena shows. Full dates below.

"We grew up listening to Megadeth and can’t express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them," says Enkush, who sings and plays the morin khuur (horse head violin) in The Hu. "Everybody knows Megadeth is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as Five Finger Death Punch is truly going to be legendary.

"Although it will be our first time performing with them, we will bring our A-game on this tour.”

The Hu 2022 tour

May 13: Portland State Theater, ME

May 14: Albany Empire Live, NY,

May 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 17: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 19: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

May 20: Raleigh The Ritz, NC,

May 21: Charleston Music Farm, SC

May 22: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 25: Birmingham Iron City Bham, AL

May 26: Little Rock The Hall, AR

May 27: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK

May 28: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 29: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 31: Ciudad De México Lunario, Mexico

Jul 29: Yuzawa Fuji Rock Festival 2022, Niigata, Japan

Aug 03: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 05: Brendale Eatons Hills Hotel, Australia

Aug 06: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia

Aug 07: Kensington Roundhouse, Australia

Aug 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA*

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 22: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA#

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA*

Aug 26: Phoenix AK Chin Pavilion, AZ*

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM*

Aug 28: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX#

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Sep 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX*

Sep 02: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX*

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek, NC*

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA*

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ*

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME*

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Sep 20: Syracuse St. JoSeph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

Sep 21: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Sep 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA*

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA*

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH*

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Oct 02: Chattanooga The Signal, TN#

Oct 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH*

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*

Oct 07: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI*

Oct 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Oct 10: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR*

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Oct 15: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

* With Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Fire From The Gods

# With Fire From The Gods

Tickets are on sale now.